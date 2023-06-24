Israeli settlers erect new outpost in West Bank amid tension

A group of Israeli settlers on Saturday erected a new settlement outpost in the occupied East Bank, according to a Palestinian official.

Two mobile homes and a barn were built by Israeli settlers on a Palestinian farmland in the town of Deir Istya in the northern West Bank, mayor Muath Salman told state news agency Wafa.

He said the settlers, guarded by army forces, also dug utility lines at the land.

The move came one day after far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Israeli settlers to "run for the hilltops."

"There needs to be a full settlement here. Not just here but on all the hilltops around us," Ben-Gvir said while visiting the illegal hilltop outpost of Eviatar in the West Bank.

"We have to settle the land of Israel and at the same time need to launch a military campaign, blow up buildings, assassinate terrorists. Not one, or two, but dozens, hundreds, or if needed, thousands," he added.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Israeli settlers set up at least seven outposts in the West Bank in the past 24 hours

This comes amid rising tensions following a spate of attacks in the occupied territory.

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 Israeli settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.









