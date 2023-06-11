UAE ‘important strategic partner’ for Türkiye: Ambassador

Türkiye considers the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as an important strategic partner, Turkish Ambassador Tugay Tunçer said.

"The UAE and Türkiye have an enduring strategic partnership that is still strengthening and contributing to the region's prosperity, peace, and stability," Tunçer said in an interview with the Emirati state news agency WAM.

"The UAE is an important strategic partner for Türkiye," he said, hailing the extraordinary development in relations between the two countries in less than two years.

Tunçer said ties between Ankara and Abu Dhabi have been reinforced by a recent visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the UAE and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed's visit to Ankara.

"President Erdoğan's visit to the UAE resulted in almost 27 cooperation agreements in various sectors, including investment, economy, defense, health, agriculture, transport, advanced technology, climate action, culture and youth," he added.

The Turkish diplomat said the non-oil trade volume between the two countries reached some $19 billion in 2022.

"The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries will further boost their cooperation," he added.

"The UAE and Türkiye intend to boost their non-oil commercial exchange to $40 billion over the course of five years," Tunçer said.

The Turkish ambassador reiterated Türkiye's support for the UAE's hosting of UN climate summit COP28.

"The UAE and Türkiye share a common approach to addressing climate change," he said. "The UAE's strategic goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050."

On Saturday, Erdoğan held talks with bin Zayed in Istanbul. The Emirati leader was among world leaders who congratulated the Turkish president for his reelection following the May 28 election runoff.