Israeli president rushed to safety as fans invade football pitch

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was rushed to safety as jubilant fans of the Beitar Jerusalem football team invaded the pitch before the trophy ceremony after the club won the Israel State Cup.

Beitar Jerusalem beat Maccabi Netanya 3-0 in the final Tuesday at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, ending a 14-year drought.

The Times of Israel newspaper cited the Israeli president as saying that the fans "blew up the joyous occasion so that the trophy could not be awarded."

Speaking at a belated ceremony Wednesday, Herzog said the trophy was supposed to be awarded Tuesday night after the final "in a much happier manner," but "violent dramas" prevented it.

The cup ceremony was held at Herzog's official residence.