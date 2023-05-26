Germany criticizes Israel over bill targeting human rights institutions

Germany on Friday criticized Israel over a proposed legislation to limit foreign funding for human rights organizations.

"We view this legislative proposal with great concern," Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner told a news conference in Berlin.

"Our excellent bilateral relations with Israel are also characterized by the lively and diverse participation of civil society actors. This cooperation is at risk of being damaged if foreign government grants to non-governmental organizations will be taxed," he said.

Wagner said if approved, the bill would make it absolutely impossible to finance many projects in the region.

The new nongovernmental organization tax bill, which was proposed by a right-wing Knesset member, envisages taxing donations from foreign countries, the EU and UN, at a rate of 65%, according to local media reports.