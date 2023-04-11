UN says forced into 'appalling choice' after Taliban ban on women

The UN on Tuesday said it was being forced to make an "appalling choice" about its presence if Afghanistan after the Taliban banned women from working for the organization.

"The ban is unlawful under international law, including the UN Charter, and for that reason the United Nations cannot comply," the UN mission in Afghanistan said in a statement.

"Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold," it said.

"It should be clear that any negative consequences of this crisis for the Afghan people will be the responsibility of the de facto authorities."

The statement added that the UN mission in Afghanistan had "initiated an operational review period" up to May 5.

During this time, the UN "will conduct the necessary consultations, make required operational adjustments, and accelerate contingency planning for all possible outcomes", it added.

On Wednesday, the Taliban issued a countrywide ban on Afghan women working with the global body.

The action follows a ban on women working with non-governmental organizations, issued on Dec. 24, 2022, as well as a long list of earlier restrictions on women and girls imposed since the Taliban took power.



















