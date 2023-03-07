Israeli airstrike targets Aleppo airport: Syria

In this file photo taken on February 7, 2023 a view of Aleppo International Airport in Syria. (AFP Photo)

Israeli warplanes conducted an airstrike on the Aleppo airport in northern Syria early Tuesday, state news agency SANA reported.

SANA, citing a military source, said Israel carried out the attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport.

The attack, which occurred around 02:00 a.m. (2300GMT), caused material damage and put the airport out of service, it said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the report.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Syria targeting forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime and groups affiliated with Iran.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime violently cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.