IRAN CALLS UK NAVYS REPORT ON SEIZED IRANIAN ARMS FAKE NEWS

In this photo released on Thursday, August 11, 2022, by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani speaks in Tehran, Iran. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)

Iran rejected as "fake news" on Friday a report by Britain's Royal Navy which said it had seized Iranian weapons, including anti-tank guided missiles, from a smugglers' vessel in the Gulf of Oman last month, Iranian state media said.

"The countries which ... are the biggest exporters of weapons and equipment to critical areas of the world are trying to mislead world public opinion by making false claims and promoting fake news," Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement carried by state media.

Iran has denied charges by the United States and Saudi Arabia that it gives financial and military support to the Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels who have been fighting the Yemeni government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, since 2015.





























