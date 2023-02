UN Libya envoy to launch new initiative aimed at holding elections this year

The U.N. Libya envoy will launch an initiative aimed at enabling legislative and presidential elections in the North African country this year and will set up a high-level steering panel, he told the United Nations Security Council on Monday.

The envoy, Abdoulaye Bathily, said the mechanism would bring together representatives of political institutions, major political figures, tribal leaders, civil society organisations, security officials and other relevant groups.