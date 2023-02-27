ISRAELS FAR-RIGHT MINISTER ITAMAR BEN-GVIR CALLS FOR ASSASSINATIONS OF PALESTINIAN LEADERS

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday called for the resumption of the assassination policy of Palestinian faction leaders.

Ben-Gvir, the head of the far-right Jewish Strength Party, made the call during a party meeting held in the Avitar settlement outpost near the West Bank city of Nablus.

"It's time for the return to target threats and the elimination of the inciting leaders of [Palestinian] groups," Ben-Gvir said.

The Israeli minister said he is determined to legalize the Avitar settlement outpost, adding that he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for allowing families to stay in the settlement.

An Israeli corut had ordered the dismantling of the Avitar outpost as it was built on Palestinian lands.

On Sunday, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in the town of Huwara near Nablus and vandalized several homes and cars. The violence came after two Israeli settlers were killed in a shooting attack near the town.

Since the start of the year, at least 62 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire, according to Palestinian figures.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians during a military raid in Nablus amid rising tensions across the Palestinian territories.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.



