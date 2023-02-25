Israel arrests 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli army forces detained three Palestinians from the same family in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to a family member.

"My uncle, his wife and son were arrested as they were cultivating their farmland" in the town of Umm Lasafa, south of Hebron, his niece Julan Elayyan told Anadolu.

She said Israeli forces used to harass the family whenever they come to their farmland.

"Today, they arrested the family and expelled us from the land and declared the area a military zone," she added.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

The farmland is located in part of the West Bank designated by the Israeli army as Area C, which is under full Israeli military control.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions-Area A, B, and C.























