Arab countries send rescue teams to Türkiye after deadly earthquake

Arab countries on Monday dispatched rescue teams to Türkiye following a deadly earthquake that killed hundreds and injured thousands.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Türkiye early Monday, killing at least 1,498 people and injuring 7,634 others, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

At least 783 people were also killed and hundreds injured in Syria in the quake, according to figures from the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.

AFAD said the quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the dispatch of a civil defense team to Türkiye to join rescue efforts for victims of the quake, the state television reported.

The 89-strong team is expected to arrive in Türkiye later Monday, according to local media.

The Lebanese government also sent a search team to Türkiye to help rescue civilians trapped under rubble in Kahramanmaras, according to Environment Minister Nasser Yassin.

Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Mesrur Barzani, also said a rescue team has been prepared to be sent to Türkiye to join the rescue efforts there.

"I have instructed government agencies, the Health Ministry and the Barzani Relief Foundation to cooperate with the Red Crescent and assist in the rescue efforts in Türkiye and Syria," Barzani tweeted.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani ordered the launch of an airlift to help quake victims in Türkiye, the state news agency QNA reported.

QNA said a rescue team, a field hospital, relief aid, tents and winter supplies will also be dispatched to the country.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also ordered the sending of medical aid and equipment to quake-hit Türkiye, according to the state news agency KUNA.

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also ordered the dispatch of rescue teams and a field hospital to Türkiye and Syria to help with the international response to the quake disaster, the state news agency WAM reported.









