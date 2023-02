German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on during a joint news conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov (not pictured) after their meeting in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 11, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz offered condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after a powerful earthquake killed more than 1,000 people on Monday, saying Berlin stood ready to help.

"Our thoughts are with the injured, to whom we wish a speedy and full recovery, and with those who have so unexpectedly lost family members," he said in a message. "Germany stands ready to provide help and assistance in dealing with this disaster."