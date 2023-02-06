 Contact Us

Funeral prayer in absentia at Al-Aqsa mosque after earthquakes

The funeral was held after isha, or the night prayers, at the mosque in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City.

A News / Islamic Belief
Published 06.02.2023 19:34
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 6
A funeral prayer in absentia was held at the Al-Aqsa Mosque for those who lost their lives in the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria after the prayer.
Palestinians perform prayers for earthquake victims in Türkiye, Syria
Muslims in Netherlands protest desecration of Quran
Best response to Islamophobic attacks is to learn and represent Islam in most proper way
Islamophobic politician Rasmus Paludan sets fire to Muslim holy book Quran in front of Copenhagen mosque
Protests across the Middle East against Quran burning