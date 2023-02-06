Funeral prayer in absentia at Al-Aqsa mosque after earthquakes

A funeral prayer in absentia was held at the Al-Aqsa Mosque for those who lost their lives in the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria after the prayer. Hundreds of Palestinians, who came to Al-Aqsa mosque for the noon prayer, performed the funeral prayer in absentia. It is reported that the Palestinians in East Jerusalem closely follow the news of the earthquake in Türkiye. Eight Palestinian refugees in Syria, including three children, were killed by the recent earthquake that struck the region, announced Ambassador Ahmad Al-Deek, political adviser to the Palestinian foreign minister.