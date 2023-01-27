CIA chief visits Israel, Palestinian territories

CIA Director William Burns gestures as he speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

CIA chief William Burns has begun an unannounced visit to the Palestinian territories and Tel Aviv, coinciding with the escalation of tensions between the two sides.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said on Friday that Burns arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday and met with senior Israeli officials, including the head of Mossad, David Barnea.

It indicated that Burns is also visiting the Palestinian territories, without disclosing further details.

Burns' visit comes after the visit of U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and prior to the visit of Washington's Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Palestinian territories and Israel, which are expected on Monday and Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Palestinian leadership announced the cessation of security coordination with Israel in response to the killing of nine Palestinians and the wounding of 20 others, in an Israeli incursion into the Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank.

The U.S. administration called on the Palestinian and Israeli sides to reduce tension.

On Thursday, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf criticized the Palestinian Authority's decision to stop security coordination with Israel.























