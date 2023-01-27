 Contact Us

Islamophobic politician Rasmus Paludan sets fire to Muslim holy book Quran in front of Copenhagen mosque

The Islamophobic incident took place days after Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), burned a copy of the Quran in Stockholm on Saturday under police protection and with permission from the authorities. He took his place in front of the mosque belonging to the Islamic Society after Friday prayers in the Dortheavej district of Copenhagen.

Published 27.01.2023 18:08
In yet another provocative act on Friday, far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Muslim holy book of Quran in front of a mosque in Denmark.
