Jordan summons Israeli envoy to protest Temple Mount visit

DPA MIDDLE EAST
Published January 03,2023
Jordan has summoned the Israeli ambassador in Amman to protest the "storming of the al-Aqsa mosque" in Jerusalem by Israel's newly appointed national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sinan al-Majali said the ambassador was handed a letter of protest to convey immediately to his government.

Jordan, which is the official custodian of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, earlier condemned Ben-Gvir's visit, saying it was a "provocative step" and a "flagrant violation of international law."

Ben-Gvir earlier on Tuesday visited the Temple Mount site also known as Al-Haram al-Sharif, which contains the holy Islamic sites of the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. It is also revered by Jews, as there have been two Jewish temples on the site in the past.