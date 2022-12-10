News Middle East Dozens of Iranian demonstrators face execution for joining Mahsa Amini protests

Etemad, an Iranian daily news outlet, published a list compiled by the judicial authorities accusing 25 demonstrators of "waging war against God," a charge which carries the death sentence according to the legal opinion.

Etemad, an Iranian daily news outlet, published a list compiled by the judicial authorities accusing 25 demonstrators of "waging war against God," a charge which carries the death sentence according to the legal opinion.



Rap musician Mohsen Shekari, who was also listed, was executed on Thursday, accused of assaulting a security guard with a weapon, inciting terror and blocking a road.



The judicial authorities announced that further executions are to take place.



However, in the report, Etemad appealed to the judiciary to revise the death sentences and avoid further executions.



Shekari's execution drew powerful condemnation domestically and abroad. However, Iranian political leaders, including President Ebrahim Raisi, described the execution as a legitimate response to the nationwide riots.



The protesters threatened to retaliate, with the message "Wait for our revenge" shared in social media.



Meanwhile, Iranians abroad plan to hold a series of protest rallies during the weekend.



The protests were triggered by the death of an Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, on September 16. She died in police custody after being arrested for violating the dress codes.



Alongside international sanctions relating to the nuclear dispute, Tehran is also now also subject to sanctions for human rights violations.



Iran has been roiled by a severe economic crisis for more than four years, with the only hope of improvement through the lifting of sanctions once an accord is reached with the West in the nuclear dispute.



However, since the violent crackdown on protesters since September, hopes for an agreement are dwindling, especially following the execution of a demonstrator.



The Iranian leadership blames Iran's "enemies" and "mercenaries" at home for unleashing the protests. The authorities claim most Iranians continue to support the system and will eventually defeat the "enemies" and end the protests.



However, demonstrators suggest otherwise, with slogans such as "death to the dictator" and "Islamic republic we don't want (anymore)" repeated on a daily basis in street protests over the past few months.











