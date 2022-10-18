UAE leader says seeking Russia-Ukraine truce

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, said his country is seeking a truce between Ukraine and Russia.



This came in a phone call on Monday between the UAE leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



The two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as the Ukraine war and the need to reduce tension between Kiev and Moscow via dialogue, the state news agency WAM reported.



Bin Zayed stressed that the UAE "will do everything it can to prevent the crisis from worsening," adding that the repercussions of the crisis affect the entire world.



Last week, the UAE president visited Moscow and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



On February 24, Russia launched its military operation against Ukraine, causing a crisis that endangered the food security and supply across the world.