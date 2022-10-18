Fireworks display cancelled in Germany due to energy crisis

The traditional "Kölner Lichter" fireworks display in Cologne, Germany, has been canceled due to economic problems caused by the war and energy crisis in Europe.

In a statement made by the Cologne Lights Organizing Committee in Germany, it was announced that the world-famous fireworks display, which was to be held in July 2023, was canceled due to the director's inability to manage the costs.

The statement said that the energy crisis resulting from the war between Ukraine and Russia has caused a great financial crisis, adding the future of the festival is uncertain.

The yearly tradition of fireworks being launched from boats on the Rhine River was watched by approximately 800,000 people from different cities in Germany as well as from various countries in Europe.

The use of explosives at the show has also been criticized by environmentalists because it threatened wildlife.