CROATIAN PRESIDENT SAYS WONT ALLOW UKRAINE TO CARRY OUT MILITARY EXERCISES

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said that Ukraine will not be allowed to conduct military exercises in its territory.

Milanovic was assessing the reports in foreign media that Ukrainian soldiers will be conducting exercises in Croatia.

Expressing that his country does not want to be involved in any way in the war between Russia and Ukraine, Milanovic said, "I don't support Croatia getting too involved. We are in solidarity with Ukraine. That's enough."

"As far as I'm concerned, I will not allow this to happen as the leader of the country. I personally have not heard any suggestion that Croatia should be one of the countries where the Ukrainian soldiers will train, but I will say it in advance," he said, adding possible exercises in Croatia would mean "bringing the war to its land."