SITUATION TENSE IN UKRAINE, DIFFICULT DECISIONS CANT BE RULED OUT: RUSSIAS NEW UKRAINE COMMANDER

Situation 'tense' in Ukraine, difficult decisions can't be ruled out: Russia's new Ukraine commander

The situation in Ukraine is remaining tense for Russian troops in Ukraine, Russian commander Sergei Vladimirovich Surovikin said on Tuesday.

He also added that the army is preparing to evacuate the population of Kherson, RIA reported.

"The situation in the area of the special military operation can be described as tense. The enemy is not abandoning its attempts to attack Russian troop positions," General Sergey Surovikin, who has been in charge of operations in Ukraine for the past 10 days, told state television Rossiya 24.

"Further actions regarding Kherson is going to depend on the current military and tactical situation," he said.

"It is complicated, difficult decisions cannot be ruled out".