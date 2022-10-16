Presidents of Türkiye, UAE hold phone call to discuss bilateral ties

In a phone call on Sunday, the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and his Turkish counterpart discussed bilateral relations, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral matters, including the cooperation in investments, trade, energy, transportation, infrastructure, and technology, the directorate noted in a statement.

The presidents also agreed on expanding bilateral cooperation to include the fields of military and defense industry.

The UAE's president also conveyed condolences to Erdogan over a coal mine blast on Friday in Türkiye's northern Bartin province that killed 41 miners and injured many others.

At least 110 miners were working in the mine shaft when the explosion occurred on Friday evening.

According to Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, initial findings indicate the blast was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines.