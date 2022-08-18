Israeli army storms, shuts down 7 Palestinian NGOs in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday stormed and ordered the closure of seven Palestinian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the occupied West Bank's Ramallah and Al-Bireh cities, witnesses said.

The NGOs that were raided are Addameer for Prisoner Care and Human Rights, Al-Haq Center, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Union of Women's Committees, Health Work Committees, Union of Agricultural Work Committees, and Defense for Children International - Palestine.

Last year, Israeli authorities decided to close six of these NGOs, claiming that they were "terrorist organizations."

An Anadolu Agency correspondent reported that the Health Work Committees was not on the Israeli list issued last year.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that during their raids, the Israeli forces confiscated files and computers, and destroyed their contents.

Clashes also erupted between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army during the raids, with the latter using live and rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas canisters.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that its crews dealt with one injury from live ammunition and treated 33 others who were affected by tear gas.

On Oct. 19, 2021, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued an order to close six NGOs on the grounds that they are "terrorist organizations" and are affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.



























