One in two million 'blue lobster' caught in Maine costs, US

A father and a son got a surprise when they caught a rare blue lobster on their fishing trip in the Maine costs.

Experts have said the possibility of encountering this unique animal is very low, approximately one in two million, which is why it won't end up on a plate.

The lobster rather found its new place in a local restaurant visited often by celebrities and politicians.

People who saw the animal couldn't help but take photos of it since it has been captured.

The blue color of the animal is said to be caused by a genetic anomally.