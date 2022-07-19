Israel records over 100 monkeypox cases

Israel has registered over 100 cases of monkeypox, according to the country's Health Ministry on Tuesday.

"Monkeypox is a viral disease characterized by fever, a rash with fluid-filled vesicles and swollen lymph nodes," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry appealed to citizens with symptoms to go to doctors.

According to the statement, Israeli authorities are in the process of purchasing 12,000 vaccine doses against the virus, adding that 2,00 doses will arrive immediately and the rest will follow in the coming weeks.

Last week, World Health Organization head Tedros Ghebreyesus said coronavirus cases and deaths were climbing, stretching health systems, while monkeypox was also surging with 9,200 cases reported in 63 countries.



























