Israeli settlers destroy hundreds of olive trees in West Bank

Israeli settlers chopped down hundreds of olive trees in the occupied West Bank, according to a local Palestinian official on Monday.

"Settlers destroyed 200 olive trees and 250 fruit trees in the towns of Al-Mughayer and Turmus Aya near Ramallah," Mohamed Elwan, coordinator of the Palestinian Farmers Association, told the state news agency Wafa.

"These attacks by settlers against our farmlands and farmers are meant to control Palestinian lands," he said.

Palestinian farmers complain of repeated attacks on their farmlands by Israeli soldiers and settlers.

According to the Israeli human rights movement, Peace Now, there are about 666,000 settlers, 145 large settlements and 140 outposts in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. All are illegal under international law.