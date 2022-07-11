 Contact Us
News World Putin decree gives all Ukrainians path to Russian citizenship

Putin decree gives all Ukrainians path to Russian citizenship

Reuters WORLD
Published July 11,2022
Subscribe
PUTIN DECREE GIVES ALL UKRAINIANS PATH TO RUSSIAN CITIZENSHIP

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday extending a simplified Russian naturalisation process to all citizens of Ukraine, a document published on the government's website showed.

Previously, a simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship applied only to residents of the self-proclaimed breakaway territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine, which Russia seeks to "liberate" from Kyiv's control, as well as the Russian-occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the state news agency TASS reported.