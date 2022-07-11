Türkiye’s 'biggest desire' is establishment of peace in Ukraine, Erdoğan tells Zelenskyy

The Turkish president and his Ukrainian counterpart on Monday spoke over the phone and discussed the latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Monday.

"Pointing out that negotiation table should be kept open since the solution between Ukraine and Russia will be achieved only through diplomacy, President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan stated that Türkiye stands ready to lend every support including facilitation and mediation in the Istanbul Process," the directorate said in a statement.

"Stressing that Türkiye's biggest desire is the establishment of peace in Ukraine, President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye continues to work on the UN plan aimed at making sure Ukraine's grains reach world markets," it added.

The Turkish president also thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the Eid greetings the latter offered in Turkish in a video message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (the Feast of the Sacrifice).