Israel to examine reports of mass burial of Egyptian soldiers in 1967

Egypt said Israel will examine reports of the mass burial of Egyptian soldiers during the 1967 Middle East war.

Last week, Israeli media published accounts of people involved in the burial of dozens of Egyptian soldiers during the 1967 war in an unmarked mass grave west of Jerusalem.

The Egyptian Presidency said President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call from caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday during which they agreed that the Israeli authorities would conduct "a full and transparent probe" into Israeli press reports about the mass burial of soldiers in 1967.

According to the statement, Lapid stressed that the Israeli side would positively and transparently deal with this issue and would communicate and coordinate with the Egyptian authorities on developments in order to reach the truth.

Lapid's office, for his part, said that the prime minister directed his military secretary "to examine the issue in depth and to update Egyptian officials".

Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel after decades of conflict.