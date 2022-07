New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5: Tory party

The new UK prime minister to replace outgoing incumbent Boris Johnson will be announced on September 5, the ruling Conservative party said Monday.

"We do need to make sure there is a decent amount of time before the result is announced on 5th September," Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservatives' influential 1922 Committee, told reporters as he revealed details of the party leadership election timetable.