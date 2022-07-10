Türkiye 'neutralizes' 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Türkiye "neutralized" two more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, authorities said on Sunday.

The terrorists were targeted in an airstrike in the Qandil area, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Twitter, adding that anti-terror operations will continue relentlessly.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.