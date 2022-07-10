Turkish president, Israeli premier exchange Eid greetings

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday to extend his greetings on Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

According to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues during the phone conversation as well.

Erdoğan congratulated Lapid on his recent assuming the office of prime minister.

He also told Lapid that Türkiye wishes that Israel will continue its policies such as not allowing new settlements and preserving the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque until Nov. 1 elections.