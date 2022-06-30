Turkish forces neutralize 29 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Türkiye "neutralized" 29 PKK/YPG terrorists in counter-terror operation zones in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The terrorists, who opened harassing fire on Turkish soldiers, were targeted in Operations Peace Spring, Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield zones, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or were captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).