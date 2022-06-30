Armed monkey spreads fear in Brasil: "Threatened people, robbed shops"

People in the Brasilian city of Corrente have lived in terror for weeks because of a monkey that was wandering armed with a knife around the urban center. Although the animal did not harm someone, residents said that it robbed food from shops and threatened people.

According to the report of the Globo, a man named Alessandro Guerra grabbed the animal, which had climbed to the window of a house, raising the knife in its hand.

Guerra said that the situation had become unsustainable in the last few days, adding the fact that the monkey was even entering homes to rob them.

Although there were people who approached the situation almost with humor, a lot of people chose to close their windows totally and not leave their homes.

"Those who suffered from this chaos were concerned, given that they could not leave their doors or windows open. To some others though, this was entertaining, it became a meme," he said.

THE ARMED MONKEY WAS CAUGHT

After some days, officials from the Chico Mendes Institute for the Conservation of the Biodiversity managed to catch the monkey.

The monkey was in good health, it was named "Chico" and brought to the Bioparque Zoobotánico of the city.

It was determined that the monkey was two years old and now lives together with other animals of his specie and race, and it had no adaptation problem.

It is expected to be returned to its natural environment in the next months by the personnel of the center.