Erdoğan calls on Sweden and Finland to fulfill NATO deal promises

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday urged Sweden and Finland to intensify their fight against terrorism, stressing a deal they signed with Ankara needed to be fully implemented. "We have strongly emphasised the message that we expect genuine solidarity from our allies, not only in words but also in action," Erdogan told reporters after the Madrid summit.

Published June 30,2022
Sweden and Finland must fulfill promises they made to Türkiye in a deal to lift its veto on their NATO membership bids, including a pledge by Stockholm to extradite 73 "terrorists", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a NATO summit, Erdoğan said he saw the signing of the trilateral accord as recognition of Ankara's sensitivities around terrorism and a "diplomatic victory" for Türkiye.

ERDOĞAN MAKES CALL TO 'INTENSIFY' EFFORTS TO END WAR IN UKRAINE

Erdoğan called for an intensified effort to end the war in Ukraine, adding that there were "no losers in a just peace".

"We should intensify our diplomatic efforts for a long-lasting ceasefire," Erdoğan told reporters at the end of a NATO summit in Madrid focused on Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.