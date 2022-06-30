Erdoğan calls on Sweden and Finland to fulfill NATO deal promises

Sweden and Finland must fulfill promises they made to Türkiye in a deal to lift its veto on their NATO membership bids, including a pledge by Stockholm to extradite 73 "terrorists", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference in Madrid at the end of a NATO summit, Erdoğan said he saw the signing of the trilateral accord as recognition of Ankara's sensitivities around terrorism and a "diplomatic victory" for Türkiye.
Erdoğan called for an intensified effort to end the war in Ukraine, adding that there were "no losers in a just peace".
"We should intensify our diplomatic efforts for a long-lasting ceasefire," Erdoğan told reporters at the end of a NATO summit in Madrid focused on Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.