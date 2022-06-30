 Contact Us

The enlargement period of NATO since 1949

Since 1949, NATO's membership has increased from 12 to 30 countries through 8 rounds of enlargement.

Published 30.06.2022 22:46
NATO has sent invitations to Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance in its ninth enlargement so far.
