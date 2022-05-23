Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes southeastern Iran

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocked southeastern Iran on Monday.

The quake struck the Sarjangal region of Zahedan, the capital of the Sistan-Baluchestan province, at 12.06 p.m. local time (0736GMT), said the Seismology Center of Tehran University.

It occurred at a depth of 16 kilometers (nearly 10 miles).

The tremor was also felt in Zahedan.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The inspection teams were dispatched to the area to inspect the damage caused by the tremor, local authorities.















