Israel to allow family visits to Gaza detainees

Israel will allow family visits to Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Sunday.

"Family visits to Gaza prisoners will be resumed on Tuesday," the ICRC said in a statement.

ICRC spokeswoman Suhair Zakkout said Israel suspended family visits from Gaza to Palestinians held in Israeli prisons in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is an important moment in the life of Palestinian detainees and their families," Zakkout told Anadolu Agency.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the report.

Palestinian NGOs estimate that there are around 4,500 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, with at least 250 prisoners from Gaza.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2006, badly affecting livelihood in the seaside Palestinian territory.