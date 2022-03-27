Erdoğan, Putin hold a phone call, discuss negotiations, ceasefire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from the presidency.

The current situation in the Russia-Ukraine war, the negotiation processes, and the importance of a ceasefire were the key issues discussed in the call, the statement said.

"Erdoğan noted the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace, and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region," his office said in a readout of the call.

It added that they agreed upon making the next meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said the next round of face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30.