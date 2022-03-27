RUSSIA WARNS MEDIA: DONT REPORT INTERVIEW WITH UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT

 Contact Us
"Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview," a short statement distributed by the watchdog said. It did not give a reason for its warning.

Published March 27,2022
Russia's communications watchdog told Russian media on Sunday to refrain from reporting an interview done with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and said it had started a probe into the outlets which had interviewed the Ukrainian leader.

In a short statement distributed by the watchdog on social media and posted on its website, it said a host of Russian outlets had done an interview with Zelenskiy.

Russian prosecutors said a legal opinion would be made on the statements made in the interview and on the legality of publishing the interview.

Zelenskiy spoke to several Russian publications.