Turkish Foreign Minister holds phone talk with his Russian counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone talk with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Sunday.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recent updates on the Ukraine conflict were discussed.

Earlier Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talked over phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.