UN warns of 'new phase of political polarization' in Libya

Libya is facing a "new phase of political polarization," UN Under-Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo warned Wednesday.

In remarks to the UN Security Council on the situation in the conflict-hit country, DiCarlo said there are risks that will divide the country's institutions again and reverse "the gains achieved over the past two years."

"We know from experience what unilateral actions, divided government, and an unending transition may hold in store for Libya," she said.

DiCarlo called for "credible, transparent and inclusive elections based on a sound constitutional and legal framework," which she said is the "only solution to the current stalemate."

The official also urged members of the Council to help convey her call to Libyan parties and ask Libyan authorities to "remain united in support of UN efforts to assist Libya in its path to becoming a peaceful and stable country".

Libya is witnessing a deep political rift as the Tobruk-based parliament last week gave confidence to a new government headed by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha while Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh insists on continuing with his post and duties as prime minister.

As a result of differences about electoral law and the role of the judiciary in the electoral process, the country could not hold presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for Dec. 24, 2021.