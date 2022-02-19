Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi to visit Qatar on Monday

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi will visit Qatar on Monday alongside a high-ranking delegation, according to Iranian media.

The visit comes at the official invitation of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, state news agency IRNA reported.

During the visit, the Iranian leader will witness the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding between Tehran and Doha.

He will also meet with Iranians living in Qatar as well as Qatari and Iranian businesspeople there, IRNA said.

During his visit, Raisi will also attend a three-day summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum set to start Sunday in Qatar.

The forum has 11 members, including Qatar, Iran, and Russia, among others.



