NATO chief: All signs suggest Russia plans a 'full-scale attack' on Ukraine

NATO expects that the Russian army will mount a full-scale attack on neighbouring Ukraine.



"All signs indicate that Russia is planning a full-scale attack on Ukraine," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in comments to broadcaster ARD on Saturday.



Stoltenberg, who is currently attending the Munich Security Conference, described an ongoing military build-up. "No troops are being withdrawn, as Russia says, but new troops are being added."



He said there were also indications that Russia was preparing to create a pretext for an attack.



Despite the threat of escalation , Stoltenberg remains committed to a political solution to the conflict. "We want to get Russia to change course and sit down with us," he said.





