NATO chief: All signs suggest Russia plans a 'full-scale attack' on Ukraine

"Every indication indicates that Russia is planning a full-fledged attack against Ukraine. We all agree that the risk of an attack is very high," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told German broadcaster ARD on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

DPA WORLD
Published February 19,2022
NATO expects that the Russian army will mount a full-scale attack on neighbouring Ukraine.

"All signs indicate that Russia is planning a full-scale attack on Ukraine," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in comments to broadcaster ARD on Saturday.

Stoltenberg, who is currently attending the Munich Security Conference, described an ongoing military build-up. "No troops are being withdrawn, as Russia says, but new troops are being added."

He said there were also indications that Russia was preparing to create a pretext for an attack.

Despite the threat of escalation, Stoltenberg remains committed to a political solution to the conflict. "We want to get Russia to change course and sit down with us," he said.