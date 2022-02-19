News World British PM Johnson: Still time to avert Russian ‘catastrophic act of aggression’ towards Ukraine

"The West will witness the destruction of a democratic state if President Vladimir Putin sends Russian troops across the border unto Ukraine," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed in his speech at the Munich Security Conference while calling on allies to adopt a united approach in punishing the Kremlin for any military advance.

DPA WORLD Published February 19,2022