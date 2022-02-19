Real Madrid put three past Alaves to widen LaLiga lead

 Contact Us
Real Madrid put their defeat by Paris Saint-Germain behind them on Saturday by beating Alaves 3-0 in La Liga as Marco Asensio's stunning goal helped send Carlo Ancelotti's side seven points clear at the top of the table.

Published February 20,2022
Real Madrid dug deep in a 3-0 home win against lowly Alaves, scoring all three in the last 27 minutes of the game after the visitors gave them a few scares early on and threatened to pull off an upset at the Bernabeu stadium on Saturday.

Marco Asensio roused the Bernabeu in the 63rd minute with a brilliant curled shot into the top right corner from outside the box.

Vinicius Jr extended the lead a few moments later, and Karim Benzema added one more with a last-minute penalty kick.

The LaLiga leaders moved up to 57 points from 25 games, seven ahead of Sevilla and 14 clear of Real Betis - both of whom have a game in hand over Real. Champions Atletico Madrid are fourth with 42 points, three more than Barcelona.