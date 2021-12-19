Hamas slams Israeli assaults on Palestinian female detainees

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has condemned Israeli assaults on Palestinian female prisoners in Israel.

"The continued violations of female detainees are a new Israeli crime against our detainees," group spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement on Sunday.

He called on the international community and human rights groups to shoulder their responsibility towards halting Israeli assaults against the Palestinians.

Palestinian prisoners staged a protest on Friday over the solitary confinement of two female detainees and an assault on another prisoner, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society NGO.

There are around 4,500 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 520 administrative detainees, according to institutions concerned with prisoners' affairs.