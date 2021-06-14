Israeli new FM vows to prevent Iran from becoming nuclear power

Alternate Israeli Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday vowed that Israel will prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power.

"We need to prepare together to return to the nuclear agreement with Iran," Lapid said after succeeding Gabi Ashkenazi as the new foreign minister.

He said Israel can influence the previous nuclear agreement between Iran and Western powers, noting that he will work with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for achieving this.

Our "principle is the same, Israel will prevent in any way the possibility of Iran becoming a nuclear power," Lapid said.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions in a move aimed to bring Iran back to negotiations for what Trump hoped would be a "better" deal.

Talks between Iran and Western powers on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal have been ongoing in Vienna recently.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vehemently opposed the US return to the nuclear deal.

Lapid also announced that his government "will establish a better dialogue with the United States, and will strengthen relations with Jordan."

Under the new coalition agreement between eight Israeli parties, right-wing Bennett will lead the Israeli government for two years followed by centrist Lapid for two more years.

The new government, which brought to an end Netanyahu's 12-year reign, officially assumed its duty on Monday after taking the legal oath on Sunday.

Israeli analysts expect that the coalition government will face difficulties to maintain the fragile alliance due to the ideological differences between the parties with some projecting it to crumble.

