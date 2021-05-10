Multiple rockets fired from Gaza Strip towards Israel

 Contact Us
Rockets were fired from the Strip into Israel on Monday and air raid sirens sounded in . The rockets were fired shortly after a 6:00 pm (1500 GMT) deadline issued by Hamas for Israel to withdraw its forces from the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Published May 10,2021
Explosions have been heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded.

The sirens came Monday, shortly after the Hamas in Gaza had set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas' military wing, said the rocket attack was a response to what he called Israeli "crimes and aggression" in Jerusalem. "This is a message the enemy has to understand well," he said.

He threatened more attacks if Israel again invades the Al-Aqsa compound or carries out evictions of Palestinian families in a neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

The sounds of outgoing rocket fire were heard in Gaza shortly before the sirens went off. Later, a new barrage of rockets was heard.