Lebanon’s oldest lawmaker dies from coronavirus

Lebanon's oldest lawmaker Michel Murr died from the coronavirus on Sunday at the age of 89, according to the official Lebanese News Agency.

Local media said Murr lost his life to complications of COVID-19.

He was hospitalized in December after contracting the virus where he breathed his last.

Murr was the oldest lawmaker in the current Lebanese parliament. He had previously served in several governments, taking the post of deputy prime minister and the minister of the interior, defense, telecommunications and housing.

Lebanon has so far recorded 299,000 virus infections, including 3,031 deaths, and 178,000 recoveries.